Over $300,000 in scholarships awarded to MHS seniors Wednesday night

MUSCATINE – On Wednesday, 150 Muscatine High School seniors were recognized at the annual Senior Awards Program.
Over $300,000 in scholarships were handed out, with individuals who wished to honor a scholarship’s namesake as well as various Muscatine organizations and businesses all participating.
“It’s a privilege to celebrate the accomplishments of the students who are receiving scholarships and recognition,” Principal Terry Hogenson said. “Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been offered to Muscatine students of the course of time to further educational opportunity. These scholarships are a gift that benefit our students and their futures, and are deeply appreciated.”
The following awards and scholarships were handed out Wednesday evening:
American Bar Association - Nathan Audas and Cassandra Larsen; Kevin K. Birkhofer STEM Scholarship - Carter Awbrey; Bishop Educational Trust MCC Scholarships - Prince Brown, Sydney Dawson, Alexandria Hurlbut, McKayla Jordan-Ross, Joseph Miller, Yazmin Moran-Rangel, Leigh Ozsalar, Fallon Petersen and Logan Skipton; Miles Beitz Scholarship - Dailyn Garrett; Roger Bishop Memorial Bowling Scholarship - Noah Miller; Kathy Brooker-Decker Memorial Scholarship - Kylee Klimes.
Brant W. Bruhn Memorial Scholarship - Kaylynn Salyars; Micaela L. Brunson Memorial Scholarships - Elisha Gaye, Ana Poffenbaugh, Anthony Sanchez and Emma Hoag; Shilah A. Buchele Lindle Scholarship - Rachel Larsen; Manuel T. Cadena Scholarship – Noah Miller; Class of 1953 Scholarship – Lauren Simmering; Class of 1956 Scholarships – Tia Day and Brynn Reynolds; Class of 1974 Scholarship – Hallie Hanssen; Class of 1984 Scholarship – Hannah Michaelson; Max A. Collins Scholarship – Holly Hilbrant.
Colorado PTO Scholarships – Trevor Diederichs and Noah Yahn; Pat Coss Memorial Scholarship – Gwendolyn Kuhl; Dianne Dalbey Memorial Scholarships – Brooklyn Horton and Jenna McLaughin; Diwan-Nadkarni Charitable Scholarship- McKenna Riess; First National Bank EverFi Scholarship - Logan Skipton; Flickinger Learning Center Endowed Scholarship - Yahir Acosta Gomez; Fosholt Engineering/Architecture Scholarship – Scott Rininger; Larry Fullington Memorial Scholarship - McKayla Jordan Ross.
Garfield/Franklin PTO Scholarships – Anthony Sanchez, Leigh Ozsalar and Andres Vargus; Gerald Garvin Memorial Scholarship - Jaylee Gutierrez; Grant PTO Scholarships – Andrew Kundel, Veyda Matos and Noah Miller; Hall of Honor Scholarship - Sofia Calderon; Harry and Nellie B. Griffith Memorial Scholarship - Jamie Zepeda; Bruce C. Heezen Memorial Scholarships – Elsy Barahona, Carlie Blazek, Avarie Eagle, Rebekah McNeeley, Reed Ulses and Malia Washington-Cook; H.J. Heinz Scholarship – Jiselle Martinez.
Robert P. Herwig Scholarship – Drea Shannon; Iowa Association of School Business Officials - Kaitlyn McGinnis; Jefferson PTO Scholarships – Jiselle Martinez and Jair Romo; Jim and Arlene Kaeding Memorial Scholarship – Kylee Klimes; Jostens Scholarship - Hallie Hanssen; Kiwanis Club E. Herbert Carlson/Harold Ogilvie Sr. Scholarship - Kenni Hawkins; Kiwanis Club Henry Miller Sr Memorial Scholarship - Pratibha Khatri; Krieger Food/Nutrition/Nursing Scholarship - Aidan Daufeldt.
Krieger Technical Scholarship – Crew Schliesman; League of Women Voters Scholarship - Brissa Echevarria; Lettenberger Scholarship - Meagan Gray; Shilah A. Buchele Lindle Memorial Scholarship- Rachel Larsen; Virginia Lorimor Scholarship – Gwen Kuhl; Madison PTO Scholarships – Gwen Kuhl and Caylie McConnaha; Harold & Corrine Marx Scholarship – Logan Rinnert; Elaine May/YMCA Scholarship – Kaylynn Salyars.
McKinley PTO Scholarships – Prince Brown, Maria Engler, Crew Schliesman and Taylor Stogdill; Mente/FCA Scholarship – Kylee Klimes; Fred Messenger Scholarships - Catherine Arellano; Michaels Educational Trust Scholarships - Hector Castillo, Sophie Crook, Stephanie Gomez, Alyssa Hall, Jade Newberry-Jones, Krystol Martz, Carter McCrery, Madelin Stecher and Andres Vargas.
MidWest Technical Institute - Ariyana Lawson; Jill Moravec Memorial Band Booster Scholarship - Abigail Bovenkamp; Mulberry PTO Scholarships – Kylee Klimes and Kristen Schlawin; Muscatine Band Booster Scholarship – Katherine Eads; Muscatine Community School Foundation General Scholarships – Waker Cler and Caden Roberts; Muscatine Community School Foundation Community Service/Volunteer Scholarship - Katherine Eads and Alexandria Steele; Muscatine Community College Presidential Scholarship - Tia Day; Muscatine Community College Counselor Scholarship - Hannah Keith.
Muscatine County Sheriff's Patrol Scholarships - Adeline Hilger and McKenna Riess; Muscatine Education Association Scholarships – Isabelle Hartman, Zoey Long and Kristen Schlawin; Muscatine Pilot Club Memorial Scholarships - Jenna McLaughlin; Muscatine Power & Water Scholarships - Abigail Bovenkamp and Veyda Matos; Muscatine Soil & Water Kirchner Scholarships - Alexis Moeller, Isabelle Hartman and McKenna Reis; Muscatine Soccer Club Scholarships - Kaylin Beadle and Isabel Rodriquez.
Muscatine Youth Girls Basketball Scholarship - Avarie Eagle, Zoey Long, Rylie Moss, Madison Petersen and Emma Zillig; Robert Nietzel Scholarship – Nathan Audas; Non-Emergency Medical Transport Scholarship - Emma Hoag; Graciela (CoCa) Page Memorial Scholarship - Lesly Garcia-Hernandez; Jeanette Phillips/Crossroads Scholarship – Meagan Gray; Donald and Dorothy Platt Scholarships - Kylee Klimes; Maurice and Donna Reed Scholarship – Audrey Seibel; Roach Open Scholarship – Trevor Diederichs and Sophia Emmert.
Roach Business Scholar – Ella Hilbrant; Bernadette M. Rohling Memorial Scholarships- Elise Finn, Olivia Harmon, Alexis Hirt and Emma Zillig; Illeen M. Rohling Memorial Scholarships – Maria Engler, Juan Mendoza-Perez and Aricka Ramser; Paul C. Rohling Memorial Scholarships – James Sprague, McKenna Riess and Nicholas Petersen; Ronald C. Rohling Scholarships – Sydney Dawson, Kylie Green and Pratibha Khatri; Ronald Rohling - Veyda Matos; Rotary Club Scholarships - Catherine Arellano, Jenna McLaughlin, Anna Poffenbaugh, Patton Robison and Kristen Schlawin.
Ruth Scholarship – Jillian Hilbrant; Ruthenberg Memorial Scholarship – Morgan Dodds; Saints Mary and Mathias Home and School Association Scholarships – Katherine Eads and Nicholas Scholz; Matthew Seligman Scholarship – Trevor Diedericks; Donald William Schroeder Memorial Scholarship - Cassandra Larsen; William Stamler Scholarship - Dalton Logel; T.T.T. DV Scholarship - Aubriana Riley; T.T.T. Chapter T Letts Scholarship - Alexandria Van Acker.
Jeff Tank MHS Girls Basketball Memorial Scholarship - Zoey Long and Madison Petersen; Temp Associates Scholarships – Kyla Fear, Alexis Moeller, Fallon Petersen and Isabel Rodriquez; Roberta Sue Thacker Scholarship – Olivia Harmon; Robert W. & Dorothy M. Toborg Scholarships – Maria Villatoro and Aidan Daufeldt; Toyota of Muscatine Scholarship - Kristen Schlawin and Joshua Hunter; Elvira Trevarthen Scholarships – Kaylee Dayton; Tonio Valenzuela Memorial Scholarship - Aiden Daufeldt and Sophie Wagner.
Dr. Russell N. Ward Scholarship – Nya Lenhard; Ed Ware Memorial Scholarship – Cassandra Larsen; Washington PTO Scholarships – Catherine Arellano, Elisha Gaye, James Sprauge and Dawson Toborg; Dr. John A. Watson Memorial Scholarship - Kylee Klimes; Trueman H., Lucille V., and Patrick Wigim Scholarships - Kenni Hawkins, Caylie McConnaha, Ana Poffenbaugh, Kristen Schlawin, Joshua Thomas and Noah Yahn; John A. Wojtecki, Ph.D. Endowed Scholarship- Katherine Eads.
Julia Wojtecki Memorial Scholarship - Brook Bower; Fred Wookey Memorial Scholarship - Tim Nimely; Wulf Family Scholarship in Memory of Helen P Wulf - Kenni Hawkins; Theodora Zorich Memorial Scholarship – Xander Stoltzfus; Jan Severson Award – Katherine Eads, Tim Nimley; AAUW Award - Kaylynn Salyars; Masterson Cup - Tim Nimely; Homer Weis Award - Riley Moss; LA Shnack Award - Noah Yahn; Bernie Saggau - Reed Ulses; Iowa Governor’s Scholar Recognition - Cassandra Larsen and Noah Miller.