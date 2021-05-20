Over $300,000 in scholarships awarded to MHS seniors

MUSCATINE – On Wednesday, 150 Muscatine High School seniors were recognized at the annual Senior Awards Program.

Over $300,000 in scholarships were handed out, with individuals who wished to honor a scholarship’s namesake as well as various Muscatine organizations and businesses all participating.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate the accomplishments of the students who are receiving scholarships and recognition,” Principal Terry Hogenson said. “Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been offered to Muscatine students of the course of time to further educational opportunity. These scholarships are a gift that benefit our students and their futures, and are deeply appreciated.”

The following awards and scholarships were handed out Wednesday evening:

American Bar Association - Nathan Audas and Cassandra Larsen; Kevin K. Birkhofer STEM Scholarship - Carter Awbrey; Bishop Educational Trust MCC Scholarships - Prince Brown, Sydney Dawson, Alexandria Hurlbut, McKayla Jordan-Ross, Joseph Miller, Yazmin Moran-Rangel, Leigh Ozsalar, Fallon Petersen and Logan Skipton; Miles Beitz Scholarship - Dailyn Garrett; Roger Bishop Memorial Bowling Scholarship - Noah Miller; Kathy Brooker-Decker Memorial Scholarship - Kylee Klimes.