Over 50 students volunteer to help clean up and prepare Fairport Fish Hatchery site

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery put their recently earned micro-grant to good use through an efficient volunteer day.
“The event was a tremendous success,” FFFH President Sandy Stevens said.
The volunteer day lasted for about seven hours, with 56 students from Muscatine High School and Louisa-Muscatine High School and 23 adult volunteers participating.
“Everybody, including the students, worked very hard and diligently and the results were fantastic,” Stevens continued, “Vegetation and soil were removed from most of the old steps and foundation ruins, and over three truckloads of wood chips were deposited on sections of trails that become seasonally wet and muddy.”
Paul Carroll, a supporter of the Fairport Fish Hatchery project, had been the one to first submit an application for the $2,000 “Love Our Byways” micro-grant. Once the funding was secured, Carroll invited teachers Dave Tometich, Adam Crews and their students to the site.
“(Carroll) was also involved in working with Pizza Ranch to make the day a total success,” Stevens said, “Pizza Ranch supplied 28 pizzas and dessert pizzas at discounted rates for everyone’s lunch, and literally not one piece was left.”
Other companies that contributed donations to the event included Martin-Whitacre Surveyors, Menards, Sycamore Printing, and Lemon Landscapes, who provided four truckloads of woodchips and in-kind services.
After lunch, Melanie Harkness from the Department of Natural Resources spoke about the relationships between mussels and fish. She gave students information on nearby invasive species.
Pearl Button Museum Director Dustin Joy explained the role mussels play in filtering water and improving water quality in rivers such as the Mississippi.
Next on the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery's list are plans to create and install signs along the trails at the site. Once the signs for the trail are completed and additional funds raised, these signs will be mounted on posts and installed, signifying that another leg of this project is complete.