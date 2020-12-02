P&Z Commission discusses need for plan update Tuesday

“I guess we’re waiting a little bit for the first feedback from regional planning,” he continued, saying that would likely include survey answers and other data.

“I think once we get that, we’ll have a much better idea in where we fit in the process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vance said other questions about county zoning had come up, and he questioned how past zoning decisions had been made and if there was any paper trail that showed how past commissions had arrived at those decisions.

“Is there any way to find out how certain sections were zoned the way they were?” he wondered.

Given the zoning ordinance was enacted in 1971 and there have been several zoning changes since, Vance acknowledged he would need to do extensive research to learn some of those details.

He did report there were few industrial zones in the county, which could hamper future development.

“There are almost no industrial zones,” he said, adding that it appeared the initial ordinance drafters had been concerned about adult entertainment establishments, which were the only businesses identified as restricted to an industrial zone.