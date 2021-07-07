P&Z plans changes to Louisa County's comprehensive plan

“(Louisa County) is a very reactive county, not a very proactive county,” he said.

LCPZC Member Tim Coleman wondered if that attitude would disrupt the timing to complete the update.

“Is there like a deadline if we don’t get (the information) by this date?” he asked.

Vance did not directly answer the question, but did report that supervisor Brad Quigley had suggested a way forward.

According to Vance, Quigley had sent an email proposing the SEIRPC make house visits to get the needed number of surveys. Vance indicated Quigley’s suggestion was a logical step, since the supervisors were the ones who needed to push the SEIRPC forward.

“The supervisors need to hold them accountable,” he said, adding he assumed a contract had been made when the supervisors hired the SEIRPC.

Vance then recalled the SEIRPC had indicated earlier this year that it would provide the LCPZC with the preliminary language for the comprehensive plan by its August meeting.

He said it would be up to the supervisors to ensure that timeframe would be met.

“The supervisors are the ones who are in control of that,” he said.