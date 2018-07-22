MUSCATINE — Looking back on her college years, Megan Sweere of Muscatine remembered getting care packages from her mom. Mundane items like bag popcorn became comfort incarnate on difficult days in Ames at Iowa State University.
"Growing up in Muscatine — it was the place I lived all my life," Sweere said. "I knew where the parks were, the safe places to run, the restaurants I liked. When I moved to Ames, it took me a while to get to that point. It can be hard to make a new place your home."
She said those care packages from her mom went a long way.
During a business class one semester, she was tasked with coming up with a business idea and drafting a plan. She wanted to create an online service that parents such as her mom could use to make custom care packages for their students. She called her idea Home Sweet College home.
"I wanted to focus on making the selection more unique and fun, adding more value for the customer," Sweere said.
During the summer of 2016, her application to the Cystarter program offered at ISU's Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship. She got $6,000 and summer full of workshops and mentor meetings to work her idea and get it up and running.
Diana Wright, marketing and programming coordinator at the center, said she got to watch Sweere develop in the two years leading up to the summer startup.
"She is really hardworking," Wright said. "It was cool to see her come in with a concept and really at the end of 10 weeks have a product to sell. Not every startup gets to that point."
Of the eight startups in 2016, three are still kicking. But Sweere said she wants to do more than just get by. She said that she quit her full time job and has set up shop in Milwaukee to focus on growing her business.
"My goal for 2018 is to have a care package delivered to all 50 states," Sweere said. "Long term, I hope it is something that gets a bigger name. Something people know about. I want to help people with that transition."
While Sweere is still packing each box herself, she said she is happy to have the control to make each one intentional. She hopes the package will give the recipient the warm feeling her hometown gave her.
"My comfort and attachment to Muscatine is kind of what created that for me," Sweere said. "I really try to make sure it feels like it was made by mom."