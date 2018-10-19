Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release trout Saturday, Oct. 27, in Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine.
One hundred trout will be tagged at 10 a.m. Any caught before 4 p.m. may be submitted to the Environmental Learning Center for a prize. State fishing rules and regulations apply.
For more information, call Iowa DNR at 563-260-1223 or the Conservation Board at 563-264-5922.
— Journal Staff
