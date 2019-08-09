WEST LIBERTY — Jesus Ruvalcalba was given two black and white postcards depicting West Liberty in 1910. With only a paint brush, he brought those pictures into a colorful present at the West Liberty Heritage Grounds.
"I use my imagination of this time for the colors, I am using the colors of now to imagine the colors of then," said the West Liberty man.
Ruvalcalba just recently completed two large-scale murals at Heritage Park on both sides of a storage facility that's easily seen from the nearby walking trail.
On one side of the building is a depiction of downtown West Liberty circa 1910, as though one is standing right in the middle of the dirt road with horse drawn carriages.
The other side is of the Hotel and Globe Café from 1910, which includes several trees and a vivid blue sky as the backdrop.
"I tried to make the colors antique," he said of his process. It took him a couple of weeks to draw out, scale, and then paint the two giant portraits.
"The biggest difference between painting the present and painting the past is the atmosphere," he adds. "It's the same buildings, but different shades and different colors."
This is nothing new to Ruvalcalba, who has been painting for 25 years. He's done work on all scales in several cities around Iowa, including Muscatine.
His first major mural was done at Pearl Plaza in Muscatine. Actually, it was in Muscatine that he got his start at working on a larger scale then just a typical easel.
In West Liberty, where he's lived for 18 years, he's done work at the El Sarape Mexican Restaurant, as well as a mural behind the counter at Maria's Restaurant in downtown West Liberty.
However, Ruvalcalba holds a special place in the hearts of the members of the West Liberty Heritage Foundation, which owns and maintains Heritage Park which includes the Train Depot Museum.
He has already done work for them before. He painted all four sides of a square stone that was once the base of a water system used by locomotives back in the day.
The stone can be found out by the gazebo, with depictions of the train depot, trains and water tower from back in the past.
"I think he’s one of the best," says Tom Brooke, a long-time community member and member of the Heritage Foundation. "He's been all over."
"I just thought it would be nice for all the walkers and bikers to look at when they pass the building," he added. That's why he commissioned the work of Jesus Ruvalcalba.
In fact, if Brooke has his way Ruvalcalba is nowhere near finished when it comes to painting at the West Liberty Heritage Grounds. He wants the painter to tackle the back side of storage building.
The plan is for a painting of a Rocket Engine, a concept created by the Rock Island Railroad before it went bankrupt in the 1950s. The railroad ran between Chicago and Peoria.
Whatever happens, Ruvalcalba enjoys being outside when he's painting. He's done it indoors and outdoors. While the elements can be a challenge outside, there's also an audience.
"I like outside because more people are watching me paint," he says. "Inside only a few people watch, outside people are walking by and watching everything."
Watching Ruvalcalba work, it's easy to get a sense of the fact that he likes people. During the weeks he painted the storage building, he engaged several walkers on the trail in conversation.
"Painting for me is my life," he says. "I've been doing ever since I was young and I'll do it until I can’t anymore."
He finds most of his inspiration from Rembrandt. The Dutch artist from the 1600s is considered a master of the visual art. His use of color depicts a wide subject matter.
"I may copy him sometimes, but he's just the best," Ruvalcalba says of Rembrandt with a smile on his face.
But who knows, maybe 400 years from now thousands will gather at the Heritage Depot to see Ruvalcalba's work of today. Art is funny in that way, and beautiful.
To see Jesus Ruvalcalba in action, find the West Liberty Public Library's channel on YouTube.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.