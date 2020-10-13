Palms 10 Theater is "treading water," but needs further support from Hollywood

Currently, only Dreamworks’ "Croods 2" in November, Ryan Reynolds’ "Free Guy" in December and the possibility of "Wonder Woman 1984" releasing on Christmas are the only major films on the schedule.

“If those films hold, that with some other titles can mark December as the beginning of our recovery,” Vannorsdel said. “But if Hollywood keeps moving stuff, it will become more difficult to operate.” Not helping matters is that all of the COVID-19 relief funds that the theater had previously applied for have been used up through regular operating costs as well as through paying employees during temporary closures.

“Property tax and leases don’t go away. Utilities and payrolls can be reduced some, but they’re still fixed expenses. Without regular revenue, it is a difficult proposition,” he added. While Vannorsdel has begun a campaign in an effort to convince the governor and state legislators to appropriate some CARES Act funding to the theaters, this funding is not yet guaranteed.

“We are working on a lot of fronts to make sure that there is no closure at the Palms 10,” he said, “If we can have even just one of these lifelines, I feel like we can continue and get through to the point of recovery. But if Hollywood doesn’t bring movies and there’s no state or federal relief, it will be a real challenge for us to continue operating into 2021.”

