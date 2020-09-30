Park maintenance an item for Wilton council

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are generally pleased with the condition of the community's parks but see the need for some improvements, particularly with restroom upkeep.
Park maintenance was an agenda item during Monday night's City Council meeting that member Steve Owens requested following some feedback he received after a mid -September athletic tournament.
"Parents were upset about the bathrooms being messed up, and I got a lot of flak about it," Owens told the council.
City Administrator Chris Ball shared pictures he took during a tour he made earlier Monday of parks in neighboring communities, including Durant, West Liberty, West Branch, Tipton, and Muscatine.
"I think Muscatine's parks of all of them looked the best," Ball said. "I think West Liberty's was next. But Muscatine's got their issues too. Kids break (stuff)."
Ball's photo display included a Wilton restroom that showed signs of wear and tear.
"It's not dirty," he said. "But it does not look very good. They're not the best kept of the ones I saw. But they're not the worst either. There needs to be some attention to detail. There shouldn't be toilet paper and crap on the floor."
Although there was considerable discussion, no action was taken Monday night.
HALLOWEEN GUIDELINES
No action was taken on Wilton's trick or treat procedures, set for 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. But the council did review a list of activities put together from guidelines from other communities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Low risk activities include:
- Carving pumpkins outdoors at a safe distance with neighbors and friends
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
- Having a scavenger hunt with household members around your home
Moderate risk activities include:
- Trick or treating where individual wrapped goodie bags are dispensed
- Having a small group costume parade with people being spaced more than six feet apart
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where masks and social distancing are encouraged
Included in higher risk activities are:
- Large costume parties held indoors
- Indoor haunted houses that may be crowded
- Going on hayrides with people not of your household
- Alcohol or drug use
"We're not here to dictate what goes on," Mayor Bob Barrett said. "I think it's up to the parents."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $209,025.
- The council set an Oct. 12 public hearing on refinancing of bonds from 2000. "It'll save us about a hundred grand," Ball said. "Maybe a little more."
- The council set an Oct. 12 public hearing for Storm Water Plans and Specifications for an area adjacent to the newer water tower and in the Industrial Park.
- The council accepted the resignation of Gary Devore as Fire Chief and the designation of Wanetta Dykema-Sterner as Interim Chief.
