Park maintenance an item for Wilton council

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are generally pleased with the condition of the community's parks but see the need for some improvements, particularly with restroom upkeep.

Park maintenance was an agenda item during Monday night's City Council meeting that member Steve Owens requested following some feedback he received after a mid -September athletic tournament.

"Parents were upset about the bathrooms being messed up, and I got a lot of flak about it," Owens told the council.

City Administrator Chris Ball shared pictures he took during a tour he made earlier Monday of parks in neighboring communities, including Durant, West Liberty, West Branch, Tipton, and Muscatine.

"I think Muscatine's parks of all of them looked the best," Ball said. "I think West Liberty's was next. But Muscatine's got their issues too. Kids break (stuff)."

Ball's photo display included a Wilton restroom that showed signs of wear and tear.

"It's not dirty," he said. "But it does not look very good. They're not the best kept of the ones I saw. But they're not the worst either. There needs to be some attention to detail. There shouldn't be toilet paper and crap on the floor."