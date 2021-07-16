Parker begins role as Wapello Police Chief

WAPELLO -- Wapello has a new designated police chief, and the city did not have to go far to find him.
City clerk Mike Delzell reported Thursday, following the city council meeting, that the council had voted 6-1 vote to change the status of current police chief Brandon Marquardt to part-time officer. Council member Gene Arnold voted against the motion.
In a later unanimous decision, the council agreed to promote Edward Parker from assistant chief to police chief.
Delzell said the changes were made after Marquardt was hired for the position of chief deputy of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
In his position as a part-time officer, Marquardt will earn $22 per hour. Parker’s annual salary as police chief will be $64,000. Marquardt, an Oakville native, originally began his duties as police chief on Oct. 30, 2017. Parker, who is from Danville, was hired as a part-time police officer for the city on April 18, 2019, and promoted to full-time assistant chief on Oct. 3, 2019.
In other action, the council approved two fund-transfer resolutions.
The first resolution approved by the council authorized the monthly transfer of $20,540 from the sewer fund to the sewer sinking fund to cover bond repayments in fiscal year 2022.
In the second resolution, the council approved a monthly transfer of $4,135 from the water fund to the water sinking fund to cover repayment of a water revenue note for the water tower project in fiscal year 2022.
A proposal to approve an honorary designation of Mill Street as Dave and Shelley Singleton Street was tabled by the city council, Delzell reported.
He said city officials were concerned the proposed honorary designation might be too long. Officials will review the design and report back to the council.
Shelley Singleton died on June 9, 2021, while her husband, Dave, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. The couple was active in a variety of community activities and efforts.
In final action, Delzell reported that city officials met with a developer who is considering opening a combined Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store in the city.
Delzell said the developer indicated if the project goes through, the old Jack and Jill store would be razed and a new store built on that site. No timeline for a final decision has been announced.