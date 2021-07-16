Parker begins role as Wapello Police Chief

WAPELLO -- Wapello has a new designated police chief, and the city did not have to go far to find him.

City clerk Mike Delzell reported Thursday, following the city council meeting, that the council had voted 6-1 vote to change the status of current police chief Brandon Marquardt to part-time officer. Council member Gene Arnold voted against the motion.

In a later unanimous decision, the council agreed to promote Edward Parker from assistant chief to police chief.

Delzell said the changes were made after Marquardt was hired for the position of chief deputy of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

In his position as a part-time officer, Marquardt will earn $22 per hour. Parker’s annual salary as police chief will be $64,000. Marquardt, an Oakville native, originally began his duties as police chief on Oct. 30, 2017. Parker, who is from Danville, was hired as a part-time police officer for the city on April 18, 2019, and promoted to full-time assistant chief on Oct. 3, 2019.

In other action, the council approved two fund-transfer resolutions.

