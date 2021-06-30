Parking restrictions on Fourth of July, City Admin offices to be closed the day after

MUSCATINE – Several city services are expected to be closed during the Fourth of July holiday.

According to Communication Manager Kevin Jenison, all City Administration offices will be closed on Sunday, July 4, as well as Monday, July 5. There will also not be any refuse collection on Monday, with Monday’s route being done alongside Tuesday’s route the following day.

The recycling route will stay as scheduled and will be picked up on Monday, but there will be no bulky waste pick-up for Monday or Tuesday. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments will both still be staffed over the holiday weekend, and the Compost Facility will also be open on both Sunday and Monday.

With all the events happening this Sunday, including the Almost Fireworks Fest event, residents should be mindful of the parking restrictions that will also be put into place on the Fourth.

The downriver parking lot, located south of the restroom and playground area, will be closed from 6 a.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Monday in order to provide a location for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra for its patriotic concert. Parking will also not be available on Mississippi Drive from Linn Street to Iowa Avenue.