Parking restrictions on Fourth of July, City Admin offices to be closed the day after

MUSCATINE – Several city services are expected to be closed during the Fourth of July holiday.
According to Communication Manager Kevin Jenison, all City Administration offices will be closed on Sunday, July 4, as well as Monday, July 5. There will also not be any refuse collection on Monday, with Monday’s route being done alongside Tuesday’s route the following day.
The recycling route will stay as scheduled and will be picked up on Monday, but there will be no bulky waste pick-up for Monday or Tuesday. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments will both still be staffed over the holiday weekend, and the Compost Facility will also be open on both Sunday and Monday.
With all the events happening this Sunday, including the Almost Fireworks Fest event, residents should be mindful of the parking restrictions that will also be put into place on the Fourth.
The downriver parking lot, located south of the restroom and playground area, will be closed from 6 a.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Monday in order to provide a location for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra for its patriotic concert. Parking will also not be available on Mississippi Drive from Linn Street to Iowa Avenue.
Additionally, the boat ramps in the old boat launch area of Riverside Park will be unavailable from 6 a.m. Sunday to 12 a.m. Monday. This is due to all of the Fourth of July festivities that will be happening around the downriver portion of the park. For boaters who wish to put their boat in the water that day, they will need to use the new boat launch, located on the upriver end of the park.
Although there will not be a Fourth of July parade this year due to the road construction currently happening downtown, residents and families with young children are invited to join in on the Musser Public Library’s annual Children’s Dress-Up Parade.
Betty Collins, Youth Services Manager for the Musser, said in statement that guests are welcomed to come dressed as their favorite character or in red-white-and-blue, or if they want to, they can just “come as they are”.
“It’s a sweet, simple, low-stress way to celebrate the United States of America, families and children,” Collins said.
The parade will begin in the parking lot near the intersection of 2nd Street and Pine Street. From there, the parade will move up Pine Street to 3rd Street, and then down to Walnut Street before finishing at the Musser Public Library. The parade will also have popsicles and water available for everyone.
Whether they decide to come downtown for the festivities or celebrate in their own backyards, the City of Muscatine asks that all residents choose celebrate the holidays in a safe and responsible way.