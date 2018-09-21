Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Main Street in Muscatine is closed today from Grandview to Mill Street to explore a leak in the 16-inch water line. 

Muscatine Power & Water will detour traffic on Pearl Street, according to a city news release. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments