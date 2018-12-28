Try 1 month for 99¢
City of Muscatine

Part of Stewart Road in Muscatine will be closed today as repairs are made to the railroad track that crosses it.

According to the city of Muscatine, Stewart Road at Dick Drake Way will be closed to repair a broken rail. The issue was identified earlier today and the closure will only affect the road at the railroad crossing.

Northbound traffic from Dick Drake Way is detoured to Sampson Street. Stewart Road will be open north of the railroad crossing, the news release read.

— Journal Staff

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments