MUSCATINE — Settlement documents must be filed by both parties involved in Grain Processing Corp class-action lawsuit before Friday for further proceedings, according to court documents.
The documents read, "The Parties have reported to the Court, in detail, that they are getting close to completing the work required."
If a final settlement is not reached, both parties shall either submit a joint request for additional negotiating time, propose new guidelines for a jury trial and any pre-trial activities or request a trial scheduling conference, the order by Judge John Telleen read.
A jury trial was initially scheduled for early July in Scott County District Court, but an order was entered at the end of June that stayed the case until late August.
Class action attorney Sarah Siskind had “no comment at this time.”
Attorney Michael Reck, representing GPC, could not be reached for comment before Tuesday's deadline.
The lawsuit argues that residents near GPC, located on Oregon Street, lost enjoyment of their properties due to emissions from the plant. The emissions are argued to be the result of negligence and nuisance and 14,000 residents within 1.5 miles of the plant are included in the suit.
GPC is a major employer in the area that employs around 1,000 Muscatine residents.
