Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Mississippi Drive closed to traffic Thursday and Friday from Pine Street to Broadway Street, according to a City of Muscatine news release.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. The road will be opened to traffic during overnight hours Thursday.

The closure will be because of maintenance of median flower beds and plantings by Heritage Landscaping. Muscatine Power and Water will also be working on installation of a pole of the river side of Mississippi Drive, opposite Contrary Brewing. MPW will also trench in conduit from Pine to Broadway, for a planned conduit extension to the Hershey Lift Station at a later date.

Weather may affect the closure. Drivers should use the established detour of Main Street to 8th Street to Iowa Avenue and avoid the area during working hours.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Journal Staff

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments