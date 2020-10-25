Party leaders call for end to vandalism of campaign signs

MUSCATINE – During election years, it is hard to find anything that Democrats and Republicans can agree on. Due to a recent rash of vandalism of campaign signs, however, Muscatine County Republicans and Muscatine County Democrats have come together to condemn the practice

According to a joint statement from Muscatine County Republican Chair Fred Grunder and Muscatine County Democrat Chair Kelcey Brackett, the two parties are united in asking the practice of defacing or stealing campaign signs stop. The two commented that one thing that unites all Americans is the respect for freedom of speech which is being infringed by the incidents of vandalism.

“We have both had reports of our candidates’ signs, particularly Biden and trump signs, being destroyed, defaced and even stolen,” a press release from the two chairs says. “Sadly a few bad apples with a taste for vandalism are trying to destroy the whole bunch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are joining together to condemn this reprehensible behavior. We urge everyone to respect each other and their right to freely support the candidate of their choice. Regardless of what happens on Nov. 3, let’s all remember on Nov. 4 that we are all friends and neighbors.”