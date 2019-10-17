Seven intern students from UnityPoint's Project: Search program unveiled a new flag for the program Thursday.
The flag was presented and then raised, celebrating the first half of the students’ first 10-week internship. Project: Search is a statewide program that helps prepare special education students for success in their careers, teaching them transferable skills that can be the difference in a competitive job market.
Karla Carpenter, human resources director at UnityPoint, said the program was created from a need to help special education students develop employment skills and transition into a working environment. When the district began asking local businesses to help host the program, UnityPoint gladly reached out.
“The interns are completely submerged in the culture here,” Carpenter shares, “They work and take breaks alongside doctors, and are invited to faculty events. We consider them part of our team.” Carpenter also pointed to each intern having a perfect attendance rate as proof that they're eager to learn even when they sometimes have to deal with inconsistent transportation or other obstacles.
Rachel Terry, family and education coordinator, added that intern programs such as Project: Search not only provide job training but also help open the local community to accepting diversity. “These students are able to learn a variety of skills training that can be utilized anywhere, not just at UnityPoint.” Some departments at UnityPoint have expressed interest in offering the interns part-time positions once their time in the program ends.
The seven interns taking part in the Project: Search program work five days a week during usual school hours. They start their mornings with an hour of classroom work, followed by five hours of internship work in the hospital, and end their day with a half-hour of classroom reflection. Each student can choose three different 10-week intern programs within one year.
The intern programs are: materials management, plant operations, kitchen and dishwashing, environmental services, public health and the emergency department.
“The best thing about this program is that it’s a total work immersion program,” said Andy Ward, a Project: Search instructor. “It just can’t be duplicated in a school setting. It’s such a good opportunity for these students, and we’d love to keep it going as long as we can.”
One of the student interns, Elvis, called it a “very new experience” and said that he enjoyed learning so much while on the job.
Another, Erica, said she enjoyed working in the hospital kitchen. “I liked helping with the meals for Meals on Wheels. It was a lot of fun."
Project: Search will have an information night in November for students and parents interested in the program, and in Spring 2020 they will begin the application process for new interns.
“I just would like to give a big thanks to the hospital,” said assistant principal Andy Werling. “We couldn’t have done all this without such a tremendous partnership, and we’re all very proud of the work these interns have done.”
