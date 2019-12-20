FAIRPORT – A body found in the remains of a house that was demolished by fire Wednesday evening has been identified, the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office reports.
An autopsy performed by state pathologists confirmed the body recovered after the fire is that of Randall Lee McDonald, 66. Medical and dental records along with interviews of the family were all used to aid in the identification.
“Our office and staff sends our deepest sympathy to the family and hope that everyone will do the same and give them the opportunity to grieve the loss of their son, brother and neighbor,” Richard Hines, Muscatine County Assistant Medical Examiner and investigator, said.
At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Muscatine County Communications Center received a report of a house at 3391 Water Street being on fire. Montpelier, Durant, Blue Grass and Buffalo fire departments responded. The body was discovered in the lower level of the house after the fire was contained.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office.
