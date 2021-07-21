Patrons happy to return to Muscatine County Fair

WEST LIBERTY – At the sound of the word “Go,” 9-year-old Peyton Harmsen started pedaling the pedal-powered tractor for all she was worth, while the trailer dragging behind progressively added weight to the ride.

She was almost to the end of the Kiddie Tractor Pull course when the weight got to the point she was not able to pedal any more. She took a ribbon given to her by one of the judges and went to sit in the stands with her father and one of her friends. The tractor pull was one of the first events that she did at the Muscatine County Fair, but there are still four more days to go.

“I thought I could do it because I ride my bike all the time when we are at the campground and so I thought I could do this,” she said with a grin.

For about two years Peyton had been looking forward to getting back to the fair. With the annual event being one of her main summer pastimes, she was eager. This year, she said, would be the first time she would show an animal in a contest. She plans to show a goat for a friend of her father later in the week. She is also looking forward to riding the rides. She also hoped to cheer her friend up, as her friend’s mother is having surgery this week.