Patrons happy to return to Muscatine County Fair

WEST LIBERTY – At the sound of the word “Go,” 9-year-old Peyton Harmsen started pedaling the pedal-powered tractor for all she was worth, while the trailer dragging behind progressively added weight to the ride.
She was almost to the end of the Kiddie Tractor Pull course when the weight got to the point she was not able to pedal any more. She took a ribbon given to her by one of the judges and went to sit in the stands with her father and one of her friends. The tractor pull was one of the first events that she did at the Muscatine County Fair, but there are still four more days to go.
“I thought I could do it because I ride my bike all the time when we are at the campground and so I thought I could do this,” she said with a grin.
For about two years Peyton had been looking forward to getting back to the fair. With the annual event being one of her main summer pastimes, she was eager. This year, she said, would be the first time she would show an animal in a contest. She plans to show a goat for a friend of her father later in the week. She is also looking forward to riding the rides. She also hoped to cheer her friend up, as her friend’s mother is having surgery this week.
Peyton’s father, Nolan Kirkman, said he has been bringing Peyton to the fair since she was first born. He was happy to pass the tradition of coming to the fair to his daughter, as he had shown cattle for many years while he was growing up. In later years he had served on the fair board.
“It’s great to be back,” Kirkman said of his family being able to return to the fair.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the 2020 fair had to be held virtually. Peyton especially was eager to get back to the fairground. On Wednesday, the fair officially kicked off and Peyton couldn’t wait to get back on the fairgrounds.
“I’m really happy we are getting back to it,” Peyton said. “Don’t forget – the fair is the funnest place in the summer.”
As events started slowly throughout the campground, more and more cars began to fill the parking lots. Vendors were setting up their booths containing standard fair food, such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, and, with the fair always being during a warm week, the ever-popular lemonade.
At the first show, Landon Wainwright showed his best friend Ruger, a German Shepherd, to the judges and the pair went home with the showmanship prize. This is his first year showing, but he had wanted to show since seeing his sister showing at the fair.
“I love the new rides,” he said, saying he would return later in the day to try several out.
Wainwright also said a report he made is going to state. The report is on a type of paralysis in dogs that Ruger had fallen ill to as the result of a fight with a raccoon.
As well as rides and contests, several show barns were open with area businesses providing information. At a table in one of the barns, UnityPoint Health nurses Joanna Green and Abbie Derksen were handing out information on the programs offered at Muscatine Public Health. Derksen explained the First Five program, where referrals from pediatric practitioners lead to parents in need being referred to resources in the community.
“It’s going great,” Green said. “The kids are loving it and we are getting information out to the parents.”
The fair continues through Sunday.