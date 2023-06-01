The trial of an Oakville man charged with attempted murder was continued to July 18 from June 6 after a limited waiver of the right to a speedy trial was filed.

A pretrial conference for Roy Patterson III, 40, was also set for July 7. According to court documents, all the witnesses have been deposed other than the alleged victim because of the subject’s medical condition. The subject remains in the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City but is expected to be transferred soon.

The defense reports planning to depose him as soon as possible but is unsure if that would be before June 6.

Patterson filed a notice of intent on April 4 to rely on an argument of self-defense. In addition to the attempted murder charge, Patterson is also charged with first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. The attempted murder and burglary charges are Class B felonies carrying a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Going armed with intent is a Class D felony that can bring up to five years in prison. Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence is a serious misdemeanor that can bring a sentence of up to a year in prison.

The arrest report says that at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies, Columbus Junction Police, Oakville First Responders and Wapello Ambulance responded to a 911 call from the residence of Jack Leffel stating he had been shot. On arrival, the responders found Leffel had been shot once in the abdomen.

Officers determined an altercation had occurred where Patterson entered Leffel’s residence with a semi-automatic shotgun and a dispute took place. Patterson then allegedly shot Leffel. Deputies responded to Patterson’s residence in Oakville, where Patterson gave himself up.

The arrest report said Patterson and his wife had gone to Leffel’s residence earlier for a few drinks. His wife had left while he stayed. Upon arriving home, Patterson’s wife told him she saw Leffel pour something into her drink. Patterson’s wife told police Patterson had gotten an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun from the bedroom. He left the rifle at the residence but took the shotgun and drove to Leffel’s residence.

Patterson told officers he drove to Leffel’s residence and confronted him. During the altercation, Patterson said he discharged the shotgun. He drove home and told his wife he had shot Leffel.

The report said Patterson had a blood-alcohol level of .106, which shows he was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Court records show Patterson has a limited criminal record in Louisa County, with most of the other charges being traffic violations.

