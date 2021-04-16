Pause in J&J vaccine is normal, health department reports

MUSCATINE – While stopping the administration of the “one and done” Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was done as a precaution, Muscatine County Public Health director Christy Roby Williams discussed symptoms people who had already gotten the vaccine should be on the lookout for.
During the weekly COVID-19 update Thursday, Williams said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine, due to an issue with the use of the vaccine on a small number of people with blood clots and low platelet counts. Six cases have been reported out of 6.8 million doses given.
“If you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the past few weeks, develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath, please contact your healthcare provider immediately,” Williams said. “While there have been a few cases, millions have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with no serious complications.”
Williams said the pause would allow the CDC to sufficiently check the issue and give medical professionals time to learn how to properly treat adverse reactions. She said the pause is common in healthcare.
She said there are many things that have been recalled due to safety concerns. She stressed the pause is important and it did not mean the vaccine is not effective.
Williams also said Moderna and Pfizer vaccine is still available in Muscatine County. Vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and the public health department. Several clinics have been scheduled to give the vaccine.
The next steps in vaccinating Muscatine County, Williams said, is the health department is directing businesses to ask employees to receive vaccines from pharmacies. HyVee pharmacy is currently receiving Pfizer vaccine, which is safe to use on people 16 years and older. A new shipment of 150 doses arrives Sunday.
She also said that people over 60 who are having a hard time getting signed up to receive a vaccine can call Senior Resources for assistance at (563) 263-7292.