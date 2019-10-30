Muscatine County veterans or the family of veterans have a chance to be part of a display of American freedom being erected in Wilton in the coming year.
Ted Marolf, a member of the Muscatine County Freedom Rock Project, said a boulder now sits in place in front of the former Rock Island Line depot in Wilton, marking the beginning of placing Muscatine County’s Freedom Rock. The project committee has discussed what they wish the area to look like. After seeing the Cedar County Freedom Rock site in Tipton, the board decided to emulate the site. The boulder that now sits on the site is scheduled to be painted in the spring.
“We are emulating the engraved pavers to make it kind of a contemplative area that honors veterans both active and inactive,” Marolf explained.
The project has started selling pavers with the names of people who have been in the service. Marolf said the pavers are usually purchased by the family members of veterans. About 70 pavers have been sold so far. The project’s goal is to sell 1,000. Prices range from $50 to $250. Proceeds will go to build the Freedom Rock area. The pavers will be sold through March 2020, when the landscapers start to lay the pavers in place.
While the veterans memorialized on the pavers are preferred to be from Muscatine County, Marolf said this is not a requirement. He said people from out of the area have seen the promotion online and have bought pavers to honor soldiers from other areas. He said people living in Muscatine County who wish to honor veterans from other areas will not be turned down.
Forms to order a paver can be found at www.muscatinecountyfreedomrock.com.
The rock now sits on a site in front of the former Rock Island Line depot that it shares with a carved star that was put in place during homecoming 1922. Marolf said when the project is complete; a piece of military hardware will also be added to the side. He does not know if this will be cannon the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors donated, or if it will be a piece from the Korean or Vietnam wars.
Marolf hopes the pavers can act as the names on memorial walls. He believes people can look for specific names, but will also be able to see all the names of people who served.
“What we are looking for is almost a memorial,” he said. “It creates a sense of honor of those who have gone before and sacrificed years of their lives if not their lives in the service of their country.”
About 20 years ago, artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted a boulder near Adair to honor military veterans. The idea caught on. Now all 99 counties in Iowa either have a “Freedom Rock,” or are scheduled to get one.
