MUSCATINE — City Administrator Gregg Mandsager will receive a one percent annual salary increase, with a condition: there will be a follow-up evaluation this spring.
Mayor Diana Broderson explained during Thursday's regular council meeting that council met Tuesday for a special closed session to hold Mandsager's annual evaluation. When council came out of the closed session, Broderson said a motion for a one percent increase in Mandsager's salary failed. Another motion was made for a three percent increase and it also failed.
A motion was brought to council again Thursday by Councilman Allen Harvey to reconsider the one percent increase for Mandsager based on merit. It was seconded by Councilman Phil Fitzgerald.
"I was in the majority vote for the one percent increase that failed so, I would like to reconsider that," Harvey said. "And I make the following motion as a follow-up to the Dec. 18 meeting that I move to give the city administrator a one percent merit raise now with the proviso that we have that follow-up evaluation on April 18, 2019."
There was no further discussion following the motion with Councilmen Tom Spread, Allen Harvey, Santos Saucedo and Phil Fitzgerald voting aye and Councilwoman Nadine Brockert and Councilmen Kelcey Brackett and Osmond Malcolm voting nay.
Mandsager received a two percent raise in November last year increasing his salary to around $157,000, according to previous reporting.
