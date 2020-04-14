Paying it forward: Iowa resident uses Facebook page to help those who are struggling

Along with specific information for each county, the page has a section for questions that Howard goes through frequently, adding that she is willing to do research for those looking for a specific service or assistance.

“If (the question) is something that everyone can see and it’ll help them, I’ll answer the question there, otherwise I’ll private message the asker.”

As someone who has dealt with financial struggles, Howard says that she understands how difficult asking for help can be and wants to respect people’s privacy.

“Not everybody wants other people to know that they’re trying to find a food bank or whatever; it may be embarrassing or scary for them," she said. "I’ve been there, and sometimes it’s hard.”

Still, she encourages anyone who needs help to come forward. “I’m always willing to help people.”

She doesn't limit the help to Facebook. Those who can’t access the page but have a question can either email her at chickamoody@gmail.com or call her at 515-322-0603.

“If you or somebody you know needs help, just let me know and we’ll help them,” Howard said, “We know the struggle, and we want to help as much as we can, so don’t be afraid to reach out.”

