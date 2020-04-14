Paying it forward: Iowan resident uses Facebook page to help those who are struggling

While living in Colorado, single mother Samantha A. Howard had to figure out financial struggles while fighting breast and thyroid cancer.
Now, as a survivor and back in her home state, Howard hopes to help others who are struggling.
“I’m just trying to pay it forward,” Howard said.
Last December, Howard started “Finding the Financial Help in Iowa” page on Facebook. With the help of her best friend, she uses the page to share information that could help Iowans who are struggling.
“We know that not everyone knows about food banks, general assistance or even where to go,” Howard said, “and we as an Admin team are putting our time and effort into finding all the resources for each county or city in Iowa so those that may need assistance can find it.”
It includes anything from how and where to get housing assistance, food stamps or child care locations and links to websites such as the Iowa Department of Human Services.
“I’m always looking at new stuff and making sure it’s accurate,” she said. Lately, she’s been adding COVID-19 information to her page.
The page's popularity is growing.
According to Howard, in the four months since she started the page, it has gone from around 200 members to more than 600. She says anyone can join, as long as they live in Iowa and respect other members.
Along with specific information for each county, the page has a section for questions that Howard goes through frequently, adding that she is willing to do research for those looking for a specific service or assistance.
“If (the question) is something that everyone can see and it’ll help them, I’ll answer the question there, otherwise I’ll private message the asker.”
As someone who has dealt with financial struggles, Howard says that she understands how difficult asking for help can be and wants to respect people’s privacy.
“Not everybody wants other people to know that they’re trying to find a food bank or whatever; it may be embarrassing or scary for them," she said. "I’ve been there, and sometimes it’s hard.”
Still, she encourages anyone who needs help to come forward. “I’m always willing to help people.”
She doesn't limit the help to Facebook. Those who can’t access the page but have a question can either email her at chickamoody@gmail.com or call her at 515-322-0603.
“If you or somebody you know needs help, just let me know and we’ll help them,” Howard said, “We know the struggle, and we want to help as much as we can, so don’t be afraid to reach out.”
