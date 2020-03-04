Payment approved for two ongoing projects

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty City Council Tuesday night approved payment for two ongoing projects and authorized funding for City Hall upkeep.

The council approved a $94,094 payment to the Chicago,Ill.- based L.E. Meyers Co. for the electric switchgear project at the Municipal Power Plant after concluding paying the bill would be cheaper than going to court over a transformer issue. "In the long run, we might be ahead just eating the cost," said Council Member Diane Beranek.

The council also approved a $34,200 payment to Lansing Brothers Construction of Luxemburg for the partial demolition project being conducted at a problematic city-owned downtown property at 115 East Third Street, despite concerns about delays. "They haven't done what they're supposed to do," Beranek told City Engineer Leo Foley.

Foley said the contractor wants to delay some work until frost is out of the ground but agreed to pay litigated damages if the Feb. 29 deadline was not met. "If he finished today, he would be three days late," Foley told the council Tuesday night. "He agreed to 200 bucks a day, which would be 600 bucks."

But Foley recommended paying the entire pay estimate and using the balance, nearly $10,000, as leverage. "You're holding plenty of money to make sure everything is done correctly," Foley told the council.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}