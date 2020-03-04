Payment approved for two ongoing projects

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty City Council Tuesday night approved payment for two ongoing projects and authorized funding for City Hall upkeep.
The council approved a $94,094 payment to the Chicago,Ill.- based L.E. Meyers Co. for the electric switchgear project at the Municipal Power Plant after concluding paying the bill would be cheaper than going to court over a transformer issue. "In the long run, we might be ahead just eating the cost," said Council Member Diane Beranek.
The council also approved a $34,200 payment to Lansing Brothers Construction of Luxemburg for the partial demolition project being conducted at a problematic city-owned downtown property at 115 East Third Street, despite concerns about delays. "They haven't done what they're supposed to do," Beranek told City Engineer Leo Foley.
Foley said the contractor wants to delay some work until frost is out of the ground but agreed to pay litigated damages if the Feb. 29 deadline was not met. "If he finished today, he would be three days late," Foley told the council Tuesday night. "He agreed to 200 bucks a day, which would be 600 bucks."
But Foley recommended paying the entire pay estimate and using the balance, nearly $10,000, as leverage. "You're holding plenty of money to make sure everything is done correctly," Foley told the council.
And the council gave final authorization and approval to issue bonding of $1,390,000 to refinance existing library debt of nearly $1 million and to fund $400,000 of upgrades at City Hall.
Beranek, a member of the Council's Building and Grounds Committee, said the upgrade would take place within the current footprint of city Hall with no additions being planned. "The water problem in the basement we talked about, and the heating and cooling system," Beranek reported. She added that council meetings might have to take place in the library during the project.
SHOOTING RANGE INCIDENT
Officials are releasing little information about a Feb. 23 incident at the shooting range. Acting City Manager Lee Geertz reported a bullet fired at the range had struck a home. "Our police department is doing their own investigation," said Geertz. "Our mayor is looking into the situation."
"At this current time, we're not going to release a lot of information until the investigation is complete," commented Mayor Robert Hartman, a member of the Iowa City Police Department.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $202,543.
- The council approved turning ambulance debts totaling $53,021 over to Iowa's Income Offset Program and declared ambulance debts totaling $38,184 as uncollectible.
- The council set a budget work session for 6:30 PM March 17 if the council's Finance Committee deems it necessary.