MUSCATINE – A call for a “win-win” situation from the public and a reported withdrawal of the one developer interested in a plot of land along the riverfront highlighted a public meeting regarding the construction of a Peace Village.
During the public meeting and later in the Muscatine City Council meeting, Peace Village Advisory Board member Tom Emerick read an email he said he received from Merge Urban Development Group, saying it is withdrawing from negotiations with the city regarding a development of the Carver Corner.
Merge, a Cedar Falls-based development team that works exclusively on real estate projects within Qualified Opportunity Zones in the Midwest, was the only respondent to the City of Muscatine’s request for proposals for the redevelopment of the approximately seven-acre Carver Corner area. During the meeting, the advisory group said it had tried to begin discussions with Merge to enact both projects.
The email, which is addressed as being from Joy Hanneman of Merge, read: “Our team has decided to politely decline further exploration in Muscatine, so I do not think there is anything to accomplish through additional discussions with your group, at this time. Our entire team fully believes that given your passion to block private development at Carver Corner, that you should have the full opportunity to fundraise, plan, and garner City and broad community support for your seven-acre idea.
"You mention that communication has been awkward — we agree, and frankly it's disappointing. We invested significant resources into submitting a complete RFP. Given what has transpired, we’re confident that pursuing any land acquisition and development agreement in Muscatine would not be a good use of resources at this time.”
After hearing the news, Mayor Diana Broderson commented only that she had planned to ask for an update on the negotiations with Merge at the end of the meeting.
Earlier in the day, communications manager Kevin Jenison had said the city had not heard from Merge since a vote to discontinue negotiations had been reconsidered in October. He commented Merge is working on a separate project and would be in touch when they wished to continue discussions.
The proposed mixed-use development would include more than 300 mixed-use residential units and about 20,000 square feet of first-floor rental space. The proposed development would have increased the taxable value of the property by about $32 million. Based on current tax rates, an additional $218,773 in taxes would have been collected for Muscatine County; $325,141 for the Muscatine School District; and $368,402 for the city.
During the Oct. 10 meeting, the council had voted to proceed with negotiations with Merge after the same vote failed during the Oct. 3 meeting.
At the informational meeting, discussion was given on the plan to develop the Peace Village on the site, with many people questioning the amount of tourism it would bring to town. Advisory board member Ann Meeker said the plans are in the beginning stages. She anticipated a project of this kind would take years if not decades to accomplish but feels discussions with the community need to begin.
The city has discussed the site, between Hershey Avenue and Green Street, since the 1990s when it acquired the former Carver Pump property. Since then, the city has invested close to $750,000 in the area through direct costs and soft costs such as maintenance.
