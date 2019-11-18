MUSCATINE — In keeping with the idea of being more inclusive, the group proposing to create a World Peace park facing the Mississippi River has changed the name of the project.
The new name of the proposed seven-acre park is the World Peace Village. The village would be the centerpiece of a larger redevelopment for Muscatine’s south end neighborhood.
“We are passionate about earning the broadest possible participation and support, and that means engaging in a very careful and very public community conversation,” said chairperson Tom Emerick.
Interested residents are invited to attend a one-hour question and answer session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the second floor meeting space of the National Pearl Button Museum at the History and Industry Center.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. with a short presentation and display of concept drawings by landscaper-architect Matt Gordy.
In October, the advistory board adopted a mission statement expressing its aim “to build and support a development called World Peace Village, including the World Peace Park on ground commonly known as the Carver Corner, with the intent to honor local peace builders and spur economic development through tourism.” The group established a Peace Tourism Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
In September a social media post critical of the city's process for proposals for the Carver Corner Redevelopment Project received over 300 comments. When bids on proposals for the roughly 7-acre riverfront parcel closed Aug. 14, only one bid had been received. Plans for the site between Hershey Avenue and Green Street have been discussed for about seven years. The city has spent decades and hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy and maintain it.
The city council reconsidered an opposing vote and agreed to continue discussions with Merge, a Cedar Falls-based development team that works exclusively on real estate projects within Qualified Opportunity Zones in the Midwest. No official project has been approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.