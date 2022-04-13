Pearl City Christian motorcycle group to host annual 'Blessing of the Bikes' on May 1

MUSCATINE — Once a year, area Christian motorcyclists come together in a show of strength and togetherness.

The Pearl City Disciples will host their annual "Blessing of the Bikes" event at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at First Baptist Church, 3003 Mulberry Ave., in Muscatine.

“It feels wonderful to be putting this event on again," Pearl City Disciples chapter president Craig Carey said. "We’re praying that the Lord will move and we’ll get a larger attendance this year, and it’ll just keep growing every year. That’s our vision and, hopefully, it’s his, too.”

The Pearl City Disciples are a local chapter of the Christian Motorcycles Association, an organization established in 1975 and has grown to 190,000 members.

“The CMA was started by a pastor in Arkansas,” Carey explained. “He began riding with his son to a lot of different events in the area, and he noticed that there was no Christian presence in the biker community. So he felt like the Lord led him to start the CMA, so he did and now we’re in 40 countries around the world.”

This is the fourth year the event will be in Muscatine, having started at a Blue Grass church. Since moving to Muscatine, the event has grown thanks to members' efforts, Carey said.

“(The blessing) is a way to connect to the biker community in the local area," he said. "It’s a way to bring them together into one place and to share the love of Christ with them."

Senior Pastor Jerry Jeter of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tenn., and a member of Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry will deliver a sermon at 10 a.m.

“Some of our folks who went to Tennessee a few years ago ran into him down there and got to know him, so they extended their hand to him to see if he would come up and give the message, and he agreed to do that. So he’s going to be bringing the word of God,” Carey said.

As for the blessing, he said members will pray for a safe riding season. Four other CMA chapters from Eastern Iowa will be in attendance.

While it is a motorcycle event, Carey still invited the public to join in even if they don’t ride or have a motorcycle.

“We’d love anybody who would like to come to be there," he said. "We’ll have food, music, vendors, and you’ll get to hear a good message and enjoy the day with us.”

Guests will also have the chance to win different door prizes, with the grand prize being a bike lift.

There is also a group ride planned for Saturday. For information see Pearl City Disciples’ Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.