Pearl City Outreach to hold annual community Christmas dinner and party this Friday

MUSCATINE – After a successful Thanksgiving community dinner and over 200 deliveries, Pearl City Outreach is now focusing on its annual Christmas dinner and party for those families who may not have the resources or means to have their own Christmas.

For those wishing to attend, the dinner and party will be held on Friday, December 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Outreach, located at 513 Mulberry Avenue. As always, the dinner will include turkey, ham, potatoes and gravy, dressing, veggies, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and plenty of other delicious food.

To add to the holiday spirit of the event, the party will also include free entertainment provided by various Outreach volunteers. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also be at the party providing a free stuffed animal as well as a bag of Christmas goodies for all young guests.

As always, this annual dinner as well as the Christmas baskets that are given out by the Outreach each year are done in coordination with the Knights of Columbus. For those wishing to help out with the event as a volunteer or who wish to donate food or plush toys for the event, residents can either call Pastor Sharon Phillips at 563-554-5430 or call Pearl City Outreach directly at 563-264-5420 anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.