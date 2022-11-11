Pearl City Outreach to hold annual free Thanksgiving meal, volunteers needed

MUSCATINE – For many, a Thanksgiving meal isn’t easy to bring together, especially for those who may struggle to make ends meet. As such, a local mission hopes to provide these families with a good meal so that they may still enjoy their holiday.

On Friday, November 18 from 5 to 7 p.m., Pearl City Outreach, located on 513 Mulberry Avenue, will be holding its annual free Thanksgiving dinner event. Prior to the dinner, Pearl City Outreach will also be delivering Thanksgiving meals to those who request them, starting at 2 p.m. that day.

The free meal is expected to include turkey, ham, dressing, potatoes and gravy, various vegetables, pumpkin pies and much more.

According to Pearl City Outreach’s pastor, Sharon Phillips, this is an event that has been going on for over 30 years.

“Last year we saw over 135 deliveries at Thanksgiving,” Phillips said. “We’re very thankful to do this event again this year.”

In order to successfully hold this dinner as well as all the events that the mission has planned in December, such as its Christmas meal events that it holds in coordination with the Knights of Columbus and the Christmas baskets that they give out, Pearl City Outreach is in need of volunteers.

Some of the positions that residents can volunteer for include delivery driver, server or clean-up person. Those who don’t have the time to volunteer could also choose to donate canned goods or food such as turkeys, hams, pies or other dishes.

For more information on the event or to sign up for either a delivery or to be a volunteer, residents can call Phillips at 563-554-5430 or call Pearl City Outreach directly at 563-264-5420 anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.