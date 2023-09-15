This week, Pearl City Place, located at 2807 Cedar Street in Muscatine, held its official ribbon cutting. But while there have been a lot of new changes at the facility this year, its focus on giving its residents the best care possible remains the same.

Originally known as Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care, its team has spent the past several months transitioning into its new ownership, according to Executive Director Cortney Drayfahl, who has been with Pearl City Place since the start of the transition.

“Senior Housing Consultants is our ownership group,” Drayfahl explained. “They bought out (Bickford), and their senior housing is from Solon here in Iowa, while our management group is Omega Senior Living which is out in Wichita (Kansas). They all collaborated and took ownership on March 1 (of this year).”

Drayfahl said the transition has been “amazing,” adding that many of the residents and their families have been showing positive reactions and voicing their approval of the new changes.

Starting with the facility itself, Pearl City Place has received a new driveway and sidewalks as well as a fresh coat of interior paint and new flooring.

“Senior Housing has been very generous with giving the place a facelift,” Drayfahl said. “Not only is it a new name, but it’s getting a new look also.”

As for its services, Drayfahl confirmed that it is still focused primarily on assisted living and memory care, providing 24-hour nursing and housekeeping for its residents. She said her team’s dietary manager is an amazing cook.

“I am also a nurse, so between me and my Health and wellness coordinator, we have over 30 years of experience,” Drayfahl added. “So I think right there with our smaller community, it’s a very big perk to our home.”

Another expansion that Pearl City Place has seen recently was the acquiring of a new 12-person, wheelchair-accessible van through Senior Housing Consultants. Through this, Drayfahl’s team has been able to take residents on outings such as picnics at the riverfront and trips to the Art Center in addition to the monthly birthday parties and enrichment activities that the facility was already doing.