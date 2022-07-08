Pearl City Players children's troop to return with zombie-themed fairy-tale show

MUSCATINE – Earlier this year, the Pearl City Players had the opportunity return to its main stage. Now its youngest members will soon have the chance to enjoy some well-deserved spotlight with their latest show.

On Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 16 at 2 and 7 p.m., the Pearl City Players will be holding its annual Children’s Show performance at the Louisa-Muscatine High School gym, with tickets being $10 for adults and $5 for students.

This year’s performance will be “The Walking Dwarves”, which features a variety of familiar fairy-tale characters and a zombie twist to the story that’s said to be more funny than scary, according to the play’s director, Cali Van Zandt.

“This will be our seventh show, and it’s very exciting to get back into it,” Van Zandt said, adding that this year’s performance features 27 talented kids in its cast. “I have a lot of kids who have returned from doing previous shows with me, and it gives me a lot of joy to do this again.”

Van Zandt went on to explain that Snow White’s Evil Queen will be the main villain of the play. Wanting to the “fairest of them all”, the Evil Queen decides to use her poison apples to release a plague of sorts across the land. As the true Fairest One of All, it’s up to Snow White to save everybody in the kingdom before it’s too late.

“We had this show picked out shortly after we did our show in 2019,” Van Zandt said. “We had it already to go for 2020, but then the pandemic hit, so we had to keep postponing it.”

Although the irony of performing a plague-focused show in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic is not lost on her, Van Zandt still felt that the show was worth doing.

“We have very recognizable characters in the show, and it’s something a little different than what we’ve normally done. I also have a lot of kids who like zombies, that’s the popular thing in today’s culture so they were excited to do a show like this,” she said.

Beyond just providing some fun entertainment, Van Zandt emphasized that the main purpose of the Pearl City Players and its children’s theatre troop specifically is to provide an opportunity for kids ages 8 to 17 all across Muscatine County to perform on stage.

“When I started this back in 2014, there was such a need for a children’s theatre program outside of the school system,” Van Zandt said. “Some of the schools in our county may not have the best theatre program, or with some kids it may not work with their schedules if they’re in sports or other activities. So this is something that we can provide to kids that really want to do theatre or who don’t know if they’ll like theatre but still want to try it.”

As director, Van Zandt added that she tries to instill in her young performers that having the arts, whether it be the performing arts or visual arts, is very important for both themselves and the community as a whole – something that she’s believed since she herself was performing in plays as a child.

Making the program all the more unique is that every kid who auditions is guaranteed a part in the show, giving everyone who wants to a chance to see what it’s like being in a play and get that experience.

“You can’t go wrong with having children on stage, it’s always a good time whether things go right or not and they always have so much energy and work so hard,” Van Zandt continued. “They deserve to have people come watch them and support them, so I hope that people do come out and support our Muscatine youth as we continue this fun tradition.”