Pearl City Players to perform baseball-themed comedy "Bleacher Bums" this weekend

MUSCATINE — After a two-year wait, Muscatine’s Pearl City Players are finally getting the chance to return to the River’s Edge stage.

From Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3, the Pearl City Players will perform “Bleacher Bums: A Nine-Inning Comedy” at the River’s Edge Event Loft, 129 W. 2nd St., in Muscatine. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. while the Sunday show will begin at 2 p.m. Doors open an hour before each show.

For the play’s Director Cassidy Probasco and her fellow local actors, the Pearl City is not just a nonprofit community theater but also a place for them to follow their passions for performing and bond with those who feel the same way.

“Unlike a lot of area theaters, we are 100% volunteer,” Probasco said, “We’re here because we love theater so much.”

According to Probasco, Pearl City Players has around 20 members — all of whom have been waiting since March 2020 to perform this specific show. It is their first live performance since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Probasco said. “We were three weeks away from premiering this show when things began to shut down. We all felt very passionately about this show, and so we wanted to wait until the right time to do it again, where we could get as many of our cast members as possible involved again.”

Although the wait was long, the cast and crew of “Bleacher Bums” were adamant about performing it, not wanting to choose a different show even after two years.

“This show hits home for a lot of us in the cast and crew, and it should also hit home for a lot of people living in the area,” Probasco explained. “I personally grew up watching the Twins because I grew up in Minnesota, and I have very fond memories of being at the ballpark with family. My husband also loves baseball, and we try to visit a different major league stadium every year. This show is kind of a way to combine those interests, and it’s not very often that you get a play that will combine sports and performance.”

The play is set mid-summer 1998 at Wrigley Field. As the Chicago Cubs play a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, a group of fans watch and react to the action while at the same time dealing with their own stories in problems in what Probasco calls entertaining and hilarious.

Ultimately, the game serves as a background framing device while the true story of the play is focused on the interactions, relationships and reactions found at the game. Some examples of these likely very familiar characters include the fans who are focused on making bets on the game, a husband and wife who are dealing with their own conflict as they watch, a woman who is just there to sunbathe, an "‘outsider" who is trying to fit in and follow the crowd, and a "super psycho fan" who will do anything to help the Cubs win.

While she and her cast may have a personal love for baseball stories, Probasco also felt that the story was an important and fitting one to tell after so many have gone two years without going to a live event, whether that be a sports game or a theater performance.

“The play is about the interactions along with being about the game, and it reminds people of the experience of watching something live and being able to interact with the people around them,” she said.

Tickets for “Bleacher Bums” are $15 each and can be bought the day of the performance. They can also be purchased beforehand at Boonie’s on the Avenue, Muscatine Headquarters and Pack-n-Ship. Concessions will be available for purchase before each show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.