Pearl City Popcorn owner looks back on her first two years of business

“I’ve learn a lot, but it’s given me a lot more flexibility with my family and things like that,” she said, “It’s been a lot of work too, I call (the store) my third kid. Still, I’m a talker so I definitely love interacting with the community and the regulars. All of the downtown businesses are like our own little community, and I’ve gotten to know a lot of those people and become friendly with them.”

Hillman said she would have to go with Jalapeño Cheddar as her favorite flavor, although the classic kettle corn was a close second. As she says, you can never go wrong with kettle. But even with all the flavors offered, she says that she and her husband still take the time to think of new flavors or consider requests from customers.

“We’ll just kind of go out and drive around at night, and we’ll kind of just ponder food and flavors we like and how we can incorporate them into popcorn,” she said.

Though her store opened just about half a year before the start of the pandemic, Hillman said other than closing for a couple months, her business wasn’t too negatively affected by it. In addition, while the holidays are the busiest time for her store, she said Pearl City Popcorn sees a steady flow of customers through the year.