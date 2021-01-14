 Skip to main content
Pedestrian reportedly hit by train Thursday afternoon
breaking alert top story

Pedestrian reportedly hit by train Thursday afternoon

  Updated
train

No information was available Thursday afternoon regarding an incident that caused a Canadian Pacific train to be stopped along the side of Mississippi Drive. At the scene Muscatine Police officer and Canadian Pacific officers gathered evidence from around the train across from the corner of Mississippi and Sycamore. Muscatine communications director Kevin Jenison confirmed an incident had taken place but was only able to say the investigation remains ongoing.

The Muscatine Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon that a pedestrian was killed in a train accident early Thursday afternoon. The identity of the subject has not been determined. 

Muscatine Police and Canadian Pacific officers were with a stopped Canadian Pacific train along Mississippi Drive Thursday afternoon. The riverfront was shut down for about two hours. 

The officers were collecting evidence around the train, as it stopped near Mississippi and Sycamore.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

