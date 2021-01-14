Pedestrian reportedly hit by train Thursday afternoon

The Muscatine Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon that a pedestrian was killed in a train accident early Thursday afternoon. The identity of the subject has not been determined.

Muscatine Police and Canadian Pacific officers were with a stopped Canadian Pacific train along Mississippi Drive Thursday afternoon. The riverfront was shut down for about two hours.

The officers were collecting evidence around the train, as it stopped near Mississippi and Sycamore.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

