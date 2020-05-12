Pena and Colman honored for lifesaving actions during crisis

MUSCATINE — Two members of the Muscatine Police Department received awards during the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday evening for incidents in which both had saved a life.
Mayor Diana Broderson apologized during the meeting that the honors had to be given over a teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said after restrictions are eased the council would have a proper award ceremony. During the meeting she awarded Officer Whitni Pena a lifesaving award and Officer Jolisa Colman a Medal of Valor. She also proclaimed May 13 to be Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.
In reading the award, Broderson said Pena had, on Feb. 29, been off duty at the AmericInn attending a child’s birthday party in the pool area. She noticed a subject pulling a child from the pool. Pena ran over and saw the child was purple, blue in the face and not breathing. She began CPR on the child with the help of two other adults. After about four minutes, the 7-year-old boy spit out water and began breathing on his own. Paramedics arrived and transported the child to the emergency room.
“Officer Pena, with all of her CPR training in the Muscatine Police Department saved this boy’s life by performing CPR,” Broderson said. ‘We are extremely proud of Officer Pena and we are honored she is on the Muscatine Police Force.”
Assistant Chief Phil Sargent said the department is very proud of Pena for her reaction to the situation and for all she does in the community. A text message over the conference from Pena’s family said they were very proud of her.
Pena commented she was grateful she was there that day. She has been in contact with the child’s family and they have declared she is the child’s “guardian angel.”
Broderson then explained on Feb. 20, Colman responded to the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge to reports of a woman on the bridge threatening to jump. On scene, Colman had attempted to talk to her. The woman was sitting on the side of the bridge with her feet dangling over the edge. As Colman approached she pushed herself over the edge, saying she was going to jump. Colman got to the ledge in time to grab her arm and jacket sleeve in time to prevent the subject from falling into the river. Colman held on to the woman and tried to pull her up. She landed on the beams of the bridge just under the ledge.
Colman continued to talk to the woman while she was on the beam. Eventually the woman climbed her way back to the bridge and over the railing.
“The actions of Officer Colman grabbing the female’s arm and jacket put Officer Colman in a situation that put her own life in danger to save someone else’s life,” Broderson said. “We are honored to have Officer Colman on the Muscatine Police Department and we are proud of the act she has done, to save someone’s life here in Muscatine.”
Colman said she happened to be in the area and did her job and would continue to do her job.
Sargent commented Colman’s actions that night were nothing short of “heroic.” He said the information and video of the situation was given to a committee of officers who recommended Colman for the Medal of Valor.
