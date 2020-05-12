Pena and Colman honored for lifesaving actions during crisis

Pena commented she was grateful she was there that day. She has been in contact with the child’s family and they have declared she is the child’s “guardian angel.”

Broderson then explained on Feb. 20, Colman responded to the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge to reports of a woman on the bridge threatening to jump. On scene, Colman had attempted to talk to her. The woman was sitting on the side of the bridge with her feet dangling over the edge. As Colman approached she pushed herself over the edge, saying she was going to jump. Colman got to the ledge in time to grab her arm and jacket sleeve in time to prevent the subject from falling into the river. Colman held on to the woman and tried to pull her up. She landed on the beams of the bridge just under the ledge.

Colman continued to talk to the woman while she was on the beam. Eventually the woman climbed her way back to the bridge and over the railing.

“The actions of Officer Colman grabbing the female’s arm and jacket put Officer Colman in a situation that put her own life in danger to save someone else’s life,” Broderson said. “We are honored to have Officer Colman on the Muscatine Police Department and we are proud of the act she has done, to save someone’s life here in Muscatine.”