One person was injured after a train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning in West Liberty.

West Liberty police responded to a train accident involving a vehicle around 10:39 a.m. in the 200 block of North Calhoun Street, police reported in a news release.

One person was transported by air care, according to the release. No further details have been reported on his or her condition.

The release also read West Liberty police were assisted by local fire and ambulance, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and Atalissa Fire and Ambulance. Iowa State Patrol will conduct a technical accident investigation.

