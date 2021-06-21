 Skip to main content
Pet dies in Muscatine house fire Sunday evening
top story

Pet dies in Muscatine house fire Sunday evening

fire

The Muscatine Fire Department extinguished a fire in a residence at 105 W. Fulliam St. Sunday evening. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE – No one was injured during a structure fire Sunday evening, but the Muscatine Fire Department reported a pet was lost during the incident.

Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said the fire department was called to a residence at 105 W. Fulliam St. at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. While he didn’t have many details, he said the fire was under control within 30 minutes of fire crews arriving. He reports there had been heavy smoke and that the house had sustained smoke and fire damage. The fire was on the second floor and did not extend out of the room of origin.

The department estimates the loss at about $50,000. Hartman was unsure of what kind of pet was lost during the incident, but believes it was a dog.

