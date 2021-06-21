Pet dies in Muscatine house fire Sunday evening

Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said the fire department was called to a residence at 105 W. Fulliam St. at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. While he didn’t have many details, he said the fire was under control within 30 minutes of fire crews arriving. He reports there had been heavy smoke and that the house had sustained smoke and fire damage. The fire was on the second floor and did not extend out of the room of origin.