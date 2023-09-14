The prosecution rested Wednesday on the second day of the vehicular homicide bench trial of Joshua Scott Peters, 37, of Davenport.

Wednesday’s testimony consisted mostly of forensic evidence. Peters has been charged with homicide by vehicle — operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Peters was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and driving while barred. The charges are all in connection with an incident in which William Talbot, 71, of Davenport was killed.

The state alleges that on April 21, 2022, Peters stole a Chevy Equinox with Talbot inside from Fairport State Recreation Area at 3284 Highway 22 in Muscatine and drove the vehicle into the Mississippi River. A medical examiners report Wednesday showed Talbot had drowned.

The defense will begin its case Thursday morning, possibly including Peters taking the stand. The judge will file a ruling at a later date.

Testimony kicked off Wednesday with Nick Frommelt, a former Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputy, testifying he had given Peters a sobriety test the morning of April 22, 2022, which he had failed. Based on the failure of the test, the sheriff’s office had applied for a search warrant to give Peters a drug test.

On cross examination, Jeffrey Powell, Peters’ attorney, asked Frommelt about the accuracy of the sobriety tests Peters was given. He also asked about how the test worked to determine sobriety.

The prosecution also called Joe Morrett, of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation laboratory, to discuss Peters’ blood sample. Morrett said the sample contained 718 nanograms per liter of methamphetamine. By way of comparison, he said that in a prescribed dosage, the amount would be about 20 to 50 nanograms.

Iowa State Patrol trooper Mike Messerich discussed the crash scene reconstruction. He explained the vehicle had been going about 30 mph when it hit the Mississippi River. During his testimony, the prosecution again showed a video taken by a security camera from a nearby house showing the Equinox speeding down the street and plunging into the water. He said the passenger seat was occupied at the time, but the seat belt was not engaged.

