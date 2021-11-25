Peyton's Pantry celebrates a year filled with giving back to the community

MUSCATINE – In December 2020, Peyton Story, 10, decided to use his birthday money to help people in need in his community. Nearly one year later, Peyton is still doing all he can to help.

Located at his mother’s laundromat, Park Avenue Laundry on 2102 Park Avenue, is “Peyton’s Pantry”, a small food pantry filled with non-perishables such as canned food and cereal for anyone to take with no questions asked.

“The pantry has been doing really good," Peyton said of the last year. "We’ve been getting a lot of donations overall, and it makes me feel pretty good and like I’ve accomplished my goal.”

With the opening of the pantry also came the start of the Peyton’s Pantry GoFundMe page. It has raised $2,130 so far.

“Most of (the money) came from last season, and all of it went to families in need,” Tabbi explained. “So we just kept it open in case anyone wanted to donate and help with it.”

But while financial donations have slowed down, Peyton does all he can to keep his pantry running, restocking at least twice a week. With this determination, however, has come support.