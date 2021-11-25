Peyton's Pantry celebrates a year filled with giving back to the community

MUSCATINE – In December 2020, Peyton Story, 10, decided to use his birthday money to help people in need in his community. Nearly one year later, Peyton is still doing all he can to help.
Located at his mother’s laundromat, Park Avenue Laundry on 2102 Park Avenue, is “Peyton’s Pantry”, a small food pantry filled with non-perishables such as canned food and cereal for anyone to take with no questions asked.
“The pantry has been doing really good," Peyton said of the last year. "We’ve been getting a lot of donations overall, and it makes me feel pretty good and like I’ve accomplished my goal.”
With the opening of the pantry also came the start of the Peyton’s Pantry GoFundMe page. It has raised $2,130 so far.
“Most of (the money) came from last season, and all of it went to families in need,” Tabbi explained. “So we just kept it open in case anyone wanted to donate and help with it.”
But while financial donations have slowed down, Peyton does all he can to keep his pantry running, restocking at least twice a week. With this determination, however, has come support.
At McKinley Elementary School, where Peyton goes to school, each class chooses a charitable community project for the month of November. Peyton’s class chose his pantry for the project, and he has been able to collect non-perishables outside before school, each Monday this month. He said it has been a huge boost to his pantry’s stock.
“It feels really good to be supported,” he said.
Peyton would like to expand. He is collecting hats and gloves, and his goal is to set up pantries in local churches and food shelters to help out those who may not live near Park Avenue.
Tabbi said they keep a close eye on various charity pages on Facebook. “If someone says they need something, and it’s something we’re capable of doing, then we’ll help.”
The most recent example was Peyton’s donation of books to a local child who needed them. For Peyton, acts of kindness and charity aren’t just part of his life, but something he loves to do.
“I learned that charity can be quite rewarding,” he said, adding he hoped he could keep his pantry open for many years so that he could continue helping others.
Tabbi said she didn't expect the pantry to last a whole year, and she is amazed by how her son’s efforts have grown in that time.
“Sometimes kids get tired of doing something, but he’s just kept at it and he just amazes me with his kindness,” Tabbi said. “I’m just so proud, and I couldn’t have asked for a better son.”
To make a donation to Peyton’s Pantry, go to https://gf.me/v/c/t294/peytons-pantry-and-giving or bring a physical check to Park Avenue Laundry.