Phase 1B of vaccinations will begin next month, public health reports

Williams commented that the vaccine is in short supply and that not everyone in Phase 1B would be able to get a vaccine right away. She believes it will take about six months for the phase to be completed. The department has no waiting list to get a vaccination.

“Our state has a very strategic process in which they are trying to roll out vaccines in an equitable way across all counties so we don’t have counties too far ahead of each other,” Williams said. “It is going to be a lengthy process.”

Williams explained the state is asking the county to roll out the phase in a “50/50 fashion” in which 50% of the vaccines go to people over 75 and 50% of the vaccines go to essential workers. The health department is working on a plan for offering the vaccine that is fair and balanced. Williams commented that over 7,000 people in Muscatine County are over 75 and that in only one manufacturer in the county, there are 3,000 essential workers.

“We anticipate working with pharmacies and medical professionals to try and reach the target population we are tasked to get out,” she said.

She said businesses can apply to be a provider and the department is working with businesses to see if they are interested.