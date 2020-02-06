CONESVILLE – After disbanding in 2012 in Louisa County, a local chapter of Pheasants and Quail Forever is making a comeback in Louisa County and is looking for new members to continue.
The first banquet of the newly-formed chapter will be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Conesville Event Center. The event offers food, an auction, games and prizes. The goal of the new chapter is to help promote habitat, educate the youth, annual banquets and help the environment as much as possible. This will be done by having plenty of outdoor activities for both children and adults.
“They had a chapter a few years ago, I’m not sure how long they were a chapter,” said Holly Shutt, chapter biologist. “Once we get the chapter established we will be looking at hosting all kinds of youth activities throughout the year. I’m not sure when we will be able to get started with that.”
Shutt said the local conservation group hopes to enhance wildlife habitat and promote outdoor heritage.
The Pheasants Forever committee in Louisa County currently has about 16 people. Regular meetings for the committee are held the first Wednesday of the month at the Wapello State Bank at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Matt Shutt at (785) 294-2004.
