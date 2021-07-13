The City of Muscatine reported phone lines were down at City Hall and several other buildings, including Public Works, Tuesday and was working to restore phone service. To contact an individual or department at City Hall visit www.muscatineiowa.gov and select the Contact Us link at the bottom of the home page. People can also private-message the City on Facebook.
Phone service down at city hall
