Pickard recalls friendships between Muscatine and Ukraine

MUSCATINE – When Jeremy Pickard, dean of instruction for Muscatine Community College, arrived in Ukraine during his first of many visits, he remembers being surprised at how much like the Midwest the country felt.

He recalls the fields full of crops, the sprawling university, and especially the friendliness and openness of the people. He was visiting the city of Drohobych in Lviv Oblast, Ukraine. The city is a member of the Sister Cities International Program and is a sister city to Muscatine and there had been an exchange of faculty.

“I think the people there are some of the most lovely people in the world,” he said. “I’ve been to quite a few places around. They are just great. They are really hospitable, curious to get to know you, very friendly. They are really outstanding people.”

Pickard was so impressed with the people he met, he helped found a study abroad program with the college’s Ukrainian colleagues to allow students to study abroad for a few weeks. The program was held in the early 2000s, shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Even while he learned to love the people, Pickard realized there were plenty of problems, including corruption in the government of Ukraine that was keeping the nation from becoming a member of NATO. He understood the system was very different from American systems. He said he saw what could be called the Ukrainian version of a "protection racket" going on in the city.

On Thursday, Russia began an invasion of Ukraine after about a month of military build-up on the border. It's not the first time Russia has invaded Ukraine — in 2014, the Russo-Ukrainian War centered on the status of Crimea, which Russia later annexed.

Waking up to the news of the war, Pickard’s thoughts turned to some of his good friends from Ukraine. He has visited the country four times and his parents have hosted several studies abroad students. One of the students, whom Pickard calls his “Ukrainian Sister,” is named Eurina. She lives in the capital city of Kyiv. Pickard’s father spoke with her recently.

“Like many Ukrainians now, they left the capital and are going to the countryside,” he said. “I think they were all really surprised. We kept hearing about it on the news but I just don’t know they believed it.”

On Friday, Kyiv was bracing for a Russian assault. The Ukrainian Minister of Defense has called for people living in the city to make Molotov cocktails to neutralize the enemy. One block of flats had been reported damaged and several civilians injured.

“War is never peaceful, but I hope there aren’t large casualties or heavy fighting,” Pickard said. “Our hopes and prayers are for the people — that this doesn’t escalate too much.”

The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom have issued sanctions, but he said he is confused that there hasn’t been more European involvement in the conflict. He said he doesn’t see the conflict being resolved unless it is escalated, which he is not in favor of. He does not believe the Ukrainians have any chance of holding off the Russian army. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has encouraged NATO to consider Ukraine’s petition for membership and has sought to negotiate with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin.

Pickard said that he hosted a Ukrainian student in 2020, but when the COVID-19 health crisis began, Ukraine called all their overseas students home.

Since the times he has visited Ukraine, the relations have slowed down as grant money has declined. He explained the money came right after the Soviet bloc broke up and when all the countries became free the U.S. infused a lot of resources to help development. Part of it was on higher education. Once that time passed, those resources were not put into the area.

“I think I could have lived in Ukraine, but the U.S. is my home and I’m proud to be an American,” Pickard said.

