Pilot Club of Muscatine brings back popular Scratch Cupcakes fundraiser

MUSCATINE — The Pilot Club of Muscatine is bringing back a popular fundraiser.
From Sept. 13 to Oct. 1, it will sell cupcakes from Cedar Falls Scratch Bakery. Orders will be available for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
This isn’t the first time that the Pilot Club has partnered with Scratch Cupcakes. Last year, the Pilot Club also held a cupcake fundraiser, and despite the pandemic causing it to be pushed back to later in the year, the event still raised more than $1,800.
“Customers had said ‘oh, if you’re going to do it again, let us know’, so we decided to bring it back this year,” Pilot Club President-elect Patricia Castle said.
Castle contributed the success of the previous fundraiser to Scratch Cupcakes' reputation.
“Everybody knows them, so the cupcakes just kind of sell themselves,” she said. “A lot of our Pilot Club members are also on Facebook or are working at other places, and they contacted a lot of their workers and family and friends, so we had quite a few people interested in it.”
Castle said Scratch Cupcakes is a generous partner, giving the club 40% of sales made during the fundraising period. “That’s just amazing. You don’t see that in a fundraising partner very often,” she said.
The club's fundraisers support projects such as the Harmony House and Mississippi Tryke, programs that promote brain injury education, support groups for people with special needs and senior citizens, and Special Olympic scholarships for high school seniors. The group hopes to raise $7,100 throughout 2021.
“Our whole focus of the Pilot Club is improving the communities where we live, and to support those organizations, agencies and individuals that need assistance to make their lives better. Fundraising is critical for us, and we’re looking forward to another good fundraising turnout this year,” Castle said. “We really appreciate all the support from the community, it really does make a world of difference.”
To view cupcakes available for purchase, visit www.scratchcupcakery.com/fundraising-delivering-smiles. Orders can be placed with Castle at 563-571-0029 or with Pilot Club President Tammy Ales at 563-299-4286. Payment must be given at the time the order is placed, but the organization cannot accept credit cards. All donations made to the Pilot Club outside of the fundraiser will also be put toward its various projects.