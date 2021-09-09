Pilot Club of Muscatine brings back popular Scratch Cupcakes fundraiser

MUSCATINE — The Pilot Club of Muscatine is bringing back a popular fundraiser.

From Sept. 13 to Oct. 1, it will sell cupcakes from Cedar Falls Scratch Bakery. Orders will be available for pickup or delivery on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

This isn’t the first time that the Pilot Club has partnered with Scratch Cupcakes. Last year, the Pilot Club also held a cupcake fundraiser, and despite the pandemic causing it to be pushed back to later in the year, the event still raised more than $1,800.

“Customers had said ‘oh, if you’re going to do it again, let us know’, so we decided to bring it back this year,” Pilot Club President-elect Patricia Castle said.

Castle contributed the success of the previous fundraiser to Scratch Cupcakes' reputation.

“Everybody knows them, so the cupcakes just kind of sell themselves,” she said. “A lot of our Pilot Club members are also on Facebook or are working at other places, and they contacted a lot of their workers and family and friends, so we had quite a few people interested in it.”