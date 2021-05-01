Pilot Club of Muscatine, Mississippi Bend delivers trykes to four special needs students

MUSCATINE – For many, summertime is the perfect time to get out and ride bikes, and through organizations like the Pilot Club of Muscatine, this is something that every child can participate in.
On Saturday, May 1, four special needs students from Muscatine County were given special bikes known as trykes. Each of these customized trykes is distinct, able to meet the specific needs of the child for which it is intended, allowing them to hopefully use these trykes for many years to come.
Three of the four trykes were fully funded through the Pilot Club through sponsorship, with the fourth being from Seafoam. Members from Mississippi Bend Trykes also stopped by to help build the trykes, with there being three different styles of trykes available in five different sizes.
Before the students and their families received these bikes, members of the Pilot Club of Muscatine arrived at the Muscatine Y early Saturday morning to help build and put the finishing touches on these trykes.
Katherine Hahn, a member of the Pilot Club as well as a physical therapist with Mississippi Bend AEA, said that for the kids that she works with, bikes such as these truly represent freedom.
“It’s a child being able to be a child,” she said, “Riding bikes is part of childhood, and sometimes kids who have disabilities of various levels have difficulty being able to do that, and so this gives us the opportunity to give them a kind of normal piece of childhood.”
“A dream of riding a bike isn’t always attainable for a lot of families, with or without disabilities,” Katie Powers, head of Mississippi Bend Trykes added, “When you add an adapted tryke that has all those specialized customizations on it, it becomes quite pricey. For years, this was something that wasn’t available for kids at all.”
This month is, coincidentally, the fifth anniversary of Mississippi Bend Trykes. Making the occasion all the more memorable and special is that the group was able to give out its 200th tryke. Powers added that she, as well as both groups, were grateful to Brett Olsen and the Y for letting them use the small gym for this special occasion.
“It’s nice to have that collaboration, when you have organizations like Mississippi Bend Trykes, Muscatine Pilot Club, Seafoam and the Y and all of the volunteers… Really, that collaborative piece is a nice piece,” Hahn said, “When people come together to make things better for other people, it really is a huge effort, and there were a lot of people involved that made this day possible.”
Around noon, the students and their families began to arrive. One of these students was kindergarten student Ryker Colon, whose family first learned that he would be receiving this tryke back in November 2020. Although Colon has a currently undiagnosed medical condition that causes him to have very weak muscles, this hasn’t stopped him from wanting a bike that he could ride and enjoy.
As such, his kindergarten teacher, Callie Pangburn, took it upon herself to help Colon get the bike of his dreams by reaching out to the Pilot Club. Pangburn was also able to come to the delivery event to see Colon’s reaction to his new tryke.
“We’ve been waiting several months for this day, and it’s exciting that it’s finally here,” she said, “Ryker’s been through so much and continues to go through so much, but seeing him have a little bit of normalcy and independence with this bike is really exciting to me.”
“I’m still a little overwhelmed,” Ryker’s father, Eddie Colon, added, “(Ryker’s) entire staff at school is amazing, and it’s nice to see everyone here who helped put the tryke together and sponsor it. Ryker is really excited for it.”
Another student, Griffin Crabtree from Wilton, was able to get his tryke, one that was specifically powered by a hand crank instead of by foot pedals. Because he was born with a version of spina bifida called myelomeningocele and has no dorsal flex in his feet, it isn’t always easy for Griffin to use his feet, making a bike powered by hands and arms perfect for him.
“It’s pretty great that he actually has something that he can function both his hands and feet on, and it’s pretty awesome that people do this to help kids out,” his father, Bill Crabtree, said.
Students Penelope West from Columbus Junction and Jude McGill from the Louisa-Muscatine School district also received trykes.
Mississippi Bend Trykes is currently accepting applications for their tryke wish list. To apply for a tryke or make a donation to Mississippi Bend Trykes program, residents can visit their website at https://www.mississippibendtrykes.org/. Residents can also reach out to the Pilot Club of Muscatine to get involved with volunteer events through their Facebook page.