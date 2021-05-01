Pilot Club of Muscatine, Mississippi Bend delivers trykes to four special needs students

MUSCATINE – For many, summertime is the perfect time to get out and ride bikes, and through organizations like the Pilot Club of Muscatine, this is something that every child can participate in.

On Saturday, May 1, four special needs students from Muscatine County were given special bikes known as trykes. Each of these customized trykes is distinct, able to meet the specific needs of the child for which it is intended, allowing them to hopefully use these trykes for many years to come.

Three of the four trykes were fully funded through the Pilot Club through sponsorship, with the fourth being from Seafoam. Members from Mississippi Bend Trykes also stopped by to help build the trykes, with there being three different styles of trykes available in five different sizes.

Before the students and their families received these bikes, members of the Pilot Club of Muscatine arrived at the Muscatine Y early Saturday morning to help build and put the finishing touches on these trykes.

Katherine Hahn, a member of the Pilot Club as well as a physical therapist with Mississippi Bend AEA, said that for the kids that she works with, bikes such as these truly represent freedom.