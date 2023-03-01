Much to the delight of Melissa Ramsey’s kindergarten class at Jefferson Elementary, her students had the chance to meet some very cute animals who all had good safety tips to share. These plush visitors included a pig, a dog and, naturally, a brainy owl.

Recently, members of the Pilot Club of Muscatine, which is part of Pilot International, have been presenting puppet programs at Muscatine elementary schools as part of its BrainMinder Buddies program. Using these shows, they hope to teach Muscatine residents both young and old about brain health, brain safety and other safety-related lessons.

Started by Pilot International in 2001, BrainMinder uses a variety of puppet characters depending on the age of their audience, each with their own specialty, to teach these lessons. Said lessons can range from playground safety and fire safety, to gun safety and boat safety, helmet safety, walker and medicine safety, and even car seat safety and warnings about button batteries for new parents.

“Originally it was just for preschoolers, and now we have programs that go from preschool clear up to seniors,” Judy Brotherton, a member of Pilot Club of Muscatine, said.

“One of the major concerns is brain safety and brain health, so these are appropriate programs to just get children aware and learning about how to protect their brains,” another member, Judith Lokenvitz, added.

According to statistics provided by Pilot International, traumatic brain injuries are one of the major causes of death in the United States and is the most frequent cause of death among young people, contributing to about 30% of all deaths, equating to 153 people each day.

As the program continues evolving to serve its varying audiences, new topics have been added to the shows and expanded upon, Brotherton added.

“It’s a different world now,” she said, citing specific new scripts made for the program that focused on stranger danger and bullying.

“One of the performances we gave today was about stranger danger, and years ago people didn’t know so much about that,” she said. “So we’re just expanding on the new information that we have.”

Although Muscatine’s Pilot Club ran these shows previously, the group had to put its shows on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These shows then began returning in January 2023, and — according to the members who have helped put on these shows — have received just as much positive feedback as they did before.

As for what they have enjoyed most about returning to give these shows, the performing members of Muscatine’s Pilot Club all agreed that the best part has been interacting with kids, engaging with them and getting to see firsthand how much they are learning through the show. The group also hopes that, with restrictions now lifted, they are able to visit not only more schools but local nursing homes and other locations as well.

For those who would like to schedule a Pilot Club puppet performance, they can do so by reaching out through the Pilot Club of Muscatine Facebook page, or by calling Lokenvitz at 563-299-7561.