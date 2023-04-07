Trivia fans are invited for a night of fun, and all for a good cause.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St. The cost is $10 per ticket and $80 per table. Pre-event spots still are open, with walk-ins being accepted if space is still available the night of the event.

According to Barb Phillips, this first-time event for the Pilot Club of Muscatine, has been a long time coming.

“We tried to do it a couple of years ago, but then the pandemic hit, so we postponed it,” she said.

During the trivia night, there will be 10 rounds of 10 questions with each round having a question from each category. Some of the categories will include cartoons, According to Webster, TV, movies, history, Odds & Ends and Firsts. Guests will also have the chance to buy snack items during the event. There will also be a cash bar available for alcohol and soft drinks, as well as a bake sale and a 50/50 drawing.

All money raised during Trivia Night will benefit the Pilot Club of Muscatine, which will in turn be given back to the community through several programs and projects related to brain injury awareness as well as brain health, including Riding for Success. With that program, the group hopes to use the money raised to purchase a lift for patients to use to get on and off a horse.

If it’s successful, Phillips said she and her team hope to make trivia night a yearly fundraising event for the Pilot Club.

“This is our first year, so we’re just kind of hoping for the best, and I’m sure we’ll get that. The community is very good at responding to the needs of the community, whether it be us or any other group,” she said.

To purchase a ticket or reserve a table, residents can either call 563-288-6078 or email dmdemers@eicc.edu.